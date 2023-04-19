Should Biden dump Kamala Harris as his vice president? Americans weigh in

People in Nashville weighed in on whether President Biden should keep Kamala Harris as his running mate in the next election, with several saying neither should be on the ticket.

"I don't think he should," one man, Kenny, told Fox News. "I think that she's in over her head a little bit and probably needs more experience."

Dawn, however, said she liked the vice president. She was the lone supporter of more than a dozen people Fox News interviewed.

"When I vote, I look at who the person is, not the party and the politics that stuff involved," she said. "She's a good person, and that's why I voted for her."

Biden has yet to formally declare his run for reelection in 2024 but he told reporters last week he plans to announce "relatively soon." As vice president, Harris has faced criticism from both parties with Democratic leaders saying she's been underwhelming and that she lacks communication skills.

One Nashville visitor, Bill, said the vice president has done a "horrible" job in office.

"She shouldn't even be considered. She never should have been considered," he said. "She didn't do well in the presidential election when she was running, and I believe there's only one reason she is vice president — a woman and her color."

Another man, Mike, said he didn't care if the president keeps Harris as his running mate, "because I don’t like Biden."

"Biden shouldn’t run again. He's too old," he added.

According to a Real Clear Politics average across four polls, 39% of registered voters had a favorable opinion of Harris while 53% had an unfavorable opinion.

"Being from California, I'm not a big fan of her," Rich told Fox News. "It's got nothing to do with gender or race. It's strictly policies."

"I think the country might be in trouble if she became our president," he added about the former California senator.

The field for a Democratic primary in 2024 remains relatively non-competitive. Marianne Williamson has announced plans to run against the president and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was expected to follow suit Wednesday morning.

Several people who said they didn’t approve of the current administration struggled to think of a better candidate to represent the Democrats in the next election.

"I really don't know," Anna Marie told Fox News. "Kennedy probably would be better than either one of them two. So, I don't know, I'm from Illinois and look what we got."

Brandon said he thinks Washington, D.C. needs to "clean house."

"We've got to pray for these folks. We got to pray that they lead this country into another direction," he added. "Because if we keep going like we are, it's going to be a mess."

