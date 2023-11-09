Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

Biden disputes polls showing him trailing Trump in battleground states: 'Check it out'

Recent polling shows former President Donald Trump with leads in 5 key battleground states

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
Biden pressed on Trump's polling lead in battleground states Video

Biden pressed on Trump's polling lead in battleground states

President Biden was pressed by Fox News' Peter Doocy on former President Donald Trump's polling lead in battleground states in recent polling.

Reporters confronted President Biden about polls showing him well behind former President Donald Trump in five out of six major battleground states on Thursday.

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy pressed Biden regarding the role of abortion in the upcoming 2024 election as well as his rivalry with Trump. Multiple polls have shown Trump with significant leads over Biden in the major swing states.

"Why do you think it is that people should be more concerned about abortion access than your age?" Doocy began.

"I don’t think it’s a comparable comparison," Biden responded.

"Why do you think it is that you’re trailing Trump in all these swing-state polls?" Doocy asked.

AMERICANS OVERWHELMINGLY OPPOSE BIDEN'S HANDLING OF THE ECONOMY, POLL FINDS

President Joe Biden

Reporters confronted President Biden about polls showing him well behind former President Donald Trump in five out of six major battleground states on Thursday. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

"Because you don’t read the polls — there are 10 polls — eight of them I’m beating him in. You guys only do two. CNN, New York Times, check it out. We’ll get you a copy," Biden said.

Another reporter then pressed Biden, asking, "You don't believe you're losing in swing states?"

"No, I do not," Biden said.

MEDIA IN A TIZZY AFTER POLL SHOWS TRUMP LEADING BIDEN IN KEY STATES: ‘THE HISSY FITS ARE ALREADY INCREDIBLE’

Former President Donald Trump

A New York Times/Siena College poll found former President Donald Trump leading President Biden in several key states in a potential 2024 head-to-head rematch. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The exchange comes just days after a New York Times/Siena College poll found that Trump is leading Biden in five of six key states in a potential 2024 head-to-head matchup.

DAVID AXELROD QUESTIONS WHETHER IT IS 'WISE' FOR BIDEN TO STAY IN 2024 RACE: 'STAKES...TOO DRAMATIC TO IGNORE'

Trump leads Biden in Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania by margins of four points or more. Meanwhile, Biden leads Trump just 47%-45% in Wisconsin.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump leads President Biden in Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania by margins of four points or more. (Bryan Snyder/Reuters/ Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Trump remains dominant in the Republican 2024 presidential field, and Biden is all but assured of securing the Democratic nomination.

Fox News' Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.