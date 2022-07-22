Biden COVID symptoms 'have improved,' but he had a fever: White House physician
The White House physician said Friday that President Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms "have improved," but shared that he had a fever Thursday night.
Biden first tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.
The president’s physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said the president "completed his first full day of Paxlovid last night."
"His symptoms have improved," O’Connor said, noting that the president "did mount a temperature yesterday evening to 99.4°F, which responded favorably to acetaminophen (TYLENOL)."
"His temperature has remained normal since then," O'Connor said.
