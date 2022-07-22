Expand / Collapse search
Biden COVID symptoms 'have improved,' but he had a fever: White House physician

The White House physician said Friday that President Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms "have improved," but shared that he had a fever Thursday night.

Biden first tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.

The president’s physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said the president "completed his first full day of Paxlovid last night."

"His symptoms have improved," O’Connor said, noting that the president "did mount a temperature yesterday evening to 99.4°F, which responded favorably to acetaminophen (TYLENOL)." 

"His temperature has remained normal since then," O'Connor said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

