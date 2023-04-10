Biden immediately calls for Congress to act after deadly Louisville shooting

President Biden reacted to Monday's deadly shooting in Louisville, Kentucky by calling for Congress to take action while shining the spotlight on Republicans who have so far resisted any erosion of Americans' Second Amendment rights.

"Once again, our nation mourns after a senseless act of gun violence – Jill and I pray for the lives lost and impacted by today's shooting," Biden wrote on Twitter just hours after the shooting.

"Too many Americans are paying for the price of inaction with their lives. When will Republicans in Congress act to protect our communities?" he added.

According to the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department, five people were killed – including the gunman – and eight injured following a shooting at a building that houses an Old National Bank location.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. and officers that responded within minutes "encountered the suspect almost immediately, still firing gunshots," according to Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey.

Police said the gunman, who "did have a connection" to the bank location was "deceased."

The shooting comes just two weeks after another deadly shooting at a school in Nashville that killed six people, including three children. After that shooting, Biden ruled out any further executive action on gun control.

Speaking with reporters on Mar. 28, one day after the shooting, Biden said he had already "gone the full extent of my executive authority, to do on my own, anything about guns."

Fox News' Greg Norman and Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.