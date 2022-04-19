Biden to give commencement speech at University of Delaware next month

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden is set to give the commencement speech next month at his alma mater, the University of Delaware.

"The entire University of Delaware community is truly honored to welcome President Biden as our distinguished guest — and the first sitting U.S. president to deliver a Commencement address at UD — to celebrate the excellence and achievement of the Class of 2022," University of Delaware President Dennis Assanis said Tuesday.

The president graduated from the University of Delaware in 1965 and was elected to the U.S. Senate from Delaware seven years later.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

First Lady Jill Biden also graduated from the University of Delaware in the 1970s and received her doctorate in education from the school in 2007.

BIDENS HONOR NAVY'S NEW SUBMARINE AT CEREMONY FOR USS DELAWARE

It will be the fifth time that Biden has given a commencement speech at his alma mater after most recently attending the school's graduation in 2014 as vice president.

"You are citizens of a nation that is better positioned than any country in the world to lead the 21st century, economically, politically and socially," Biden told graduates eight years ago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden has a home outside Wilmington, Delaware, and has visited dozens of times since being president.

"His commitment to a lifetime of public service is an inspiring example for our graduates, as well as all our students and alumni, of what they can accomplish with a UD education, whatever path they may choose in life," Assanis said Tuesday.