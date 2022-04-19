Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

Biden to give commencement speech at University of Delaware next month

Biden gave the commencement speech at his alma mater as vice president in 2014

By Paul Best | Fox News
President Biden is set to give the commencement speech next month at his alma mater, the University of Delaware

"The entire University of Delaware community is truly honored to welcome President Biden as our distinguished guest — and the first sitting U.S. president to deliver a Commencement address at UD — to celebrate the excellence and achievement of the Class of 2022," University of Delaware President Dennis Assanis said Tuesday. 

The president graduated from the University of Delaware in 1965 and was elected to the U.S. Senate from Delaware seven years later. 

  • Biden delivers remarks from the White House
    Image 1 of 2

    President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining Room of the White House. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

  • First lady Jill Biden
    Image 2 of 2

    U.S. first lady Jill Biden waves at a commemorative commissioning ceremony for the USS Delaware nuclear submarine at the Port of Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., April 2, 2022.  (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)

First Lady Jill Biden also graduated from the University of Delaware in the 1970s and received her doctorate in education from the school in 2007. 

BIDENS HONOR NAVY'S NEW SUBMARINE AT CEREMONY FOR USS DELAWARE

It will be the fifth time that Biden has given a commencement speech at his alma mater after most recently attending the school's graduation in 2014 as vice president. 

"You are citizens of a nation that is better positioned than any country in the world to lead the 21st century, economically, politically and socially," Biden told graduates eight years ago. 

US President Joe Biden walks his dog Commander on the beach in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, December 28, 2021. 

US President Joe Biden walks his dog Commander on the beach in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, December 28, 2021.  (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden has a home outside Wilmington, Delaware, and has visited dozens of times since being president. 

"His commitment to a lifetime of public service is an inspiring example for our graduates, as well as all our students and alumni, of what they can accomplish with a UD education, whatever path they may choose in life," Assanis said Tuesday. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 

