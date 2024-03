Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

President Biden’s presidential re-election campaign on Friday launched a $30 million ad buy following his State of the Union address Thursday night, as the president heads out on a battleground state tour.

The ad spending is more than Biden’s campaign spent in all of last year, his deputy campaign manager Rob Flaherty said.

Flaherty said in a statement on social media that Biden had the best fundraising hours of this cycle after his State of the Union, claiming it set a record for fundraising for an incumbent Democrat without giving numbers.

"The dumbest thing you can do is underestimate Joe Biden," Flaherty wrote on his X account.

Republicans have slammed Biden’s aggressive speech as "divisive," "partisan" and an "utter disgrace."

"I thought it was the most divisive State of the Union from the most out-of-touch president in American history," Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., told Fox News. "I thought it was bizarre."

The president visited Pennsylvania on Friday, and also plans swings through Georgia, New Hampshire, Wisconsin and Michigan over the next week as he prepares to face-off against former President Trump.

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Arizona and Nevada.

"We firmly believe that this race is going to be won on the ground across key states that afford multiple pathways to 270, and everything we are doing this month to kick off the general election is grounded in that premise," said Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said, according to Reuters.

Reuters contributed to this report.