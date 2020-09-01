Shapiro: You can't believe Joe Biden on policy because he says whatever is convenient

Joe Biden cannot be trusted because he flip-flops on his policies depending on what is convenient, Ben Shapiro told "Fox & Friends."

The host of the "Ben Shapiro Show" was reacting to comments the Democratic presidential candidate made to Pennsylvania voters on Monday that he would not ban fracking despite saying he would in primary debates earlier this year.

TRUMP JR. SLAMS BIDEN: 'ASININE' TO FAULT PRESIDENT FOR DESTRUCTION OF DEM-RUN CITIES

"You can't believe Joe Biden whatever he says, because he shifts his position depending upon how convenient it is," the author of "How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps" said Tuesday.

"The fact is he has taken the position 'no fracking at all' and then 'no new fracking,' meaning no new permits for fracking, which effectively would mean the end of fracking in fairly short order, and then he's taken the position that he is perfectly fine with fracking and that fracking is basically kind of OK as soon as he wants to win Pennsylvania," Shapiro said,

"Like anything else Joe Biden is a politician who moves with the wind," he said.

SHAPIRO HAMMERS 'STUPID JACKASS' PORTLAND MAYOR WHEELER: 'YOUR CITY'S BEEN ON FIRE FOR THE PAST THREE MONTHS'

Shapiro told co-host Brian Kilmeade this is a "consequential election" when asked what would happen with the Senate if Biden wins in November.

"Joe Biden and virtually every other major Democrat has suggested that the filibuster in the Senate ought to go away and they've also simultaneously suggested ... adding states to the union and all that requires is a bare majority of the Senate, so they could theoretically completely change the constituency of the federal government virtually overnight."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden, the former vice president, recently called the rioting and violence in cities in Democrat-run cities a hallmark of "Donald Trump's America," which Shapiro called "bullcrap" on his show Monday.

"Notice among the list of problems they face in Portland, not the burning of the center of the city, or the complete takeover of thoroughfares by Antifa, or the ongoing violence each and every night ... the only problem here is Trump," he asserted, "and the media buy this bullcrap hook, line and sinker."