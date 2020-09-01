Biden reportedly hauls in record-shattering $300M in August

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden didn’t appear to get any kind of post-convention bounce in the polls – but he’s definitely getting a huge boost in fundraising.

The former vice president’s campaign is expected to announce this week a record-breaking August haul of more than $300 million, according to a report from the New York Times.

BIDEN HAULS IN $70 MILLION DURING DEMOCRATIC CONVENTION

The fundraising – split between the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and their shared committees – would appear to shatter the previous monthly record by a presidential campaign, which was set by then-Democratic nominee Barack Obama in September of 2008.

The Biden campaign had no comment when asked by Fox News about the fundraising report.

Biden campaign officials recently spotlighted that they and the DNC brought in $70 million two weeks ago, during the four-day Democratic National Convention. That staggering haul came a week after the Biden campaign announced that it raised $48 million in the 48 hours after the former vice president announced Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his running mate.

Small-dollar grassroots donations have poured into the Biden campaign the past month, as well as contributions from top-dollar donors from Wall Street on the East Coast to Silicon Valley and Hollywood on the West Coast.

Biden’s August haul would easily top the $143 million then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton raised in August of 2016 – and the $90 million then-GOP nominee Donald Trump raised in the same month four years ago.

The former vice president, who declared his candidacy in April of last year, struggled to bring in cash for much of his campaign. He raised just $8.9 million in January and $18 million in February. But he saw his fundraising spike starting in March, as he became the clear front-runner for the Democratic nomination and much of the party coalesced around his White House bid. Biden became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee in April, as his last remaining primary rival – Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont – dropped out of the race and backed the former vice president.

The Biden campaign surge in fundraising the past couple of months – it narrowly outraised the Trump campaign in May and June – helped it trim the president’s once-massive cash-on-hand advantage. Biden and the DNC raised $140 million in July, with $294 million in their coffers.

TRUMP RAKES IN $76 MILLION DURING GOP CONVENTION

President Trump’s reelection campaign, the Republican National Committee (RNC) and their joint fundraising committees combined brought in $165 million in contributions in August. They also touted that they had more than $300 million cash on hand as of the end of July.

As Fox News first reported last Friday, the Trump campaign and the RNC touted that they hauled in a massive $76 million last week during their four-day Republican National Convention.

The president has been raising money for his reelection bid since entering the White House more than three-and-a-half years ago. And the reelection effort’s hauled in an unprecedented $1.2 billion the past two years.