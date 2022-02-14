Expand / Collapse search
Biden ATF suggests Americans report current, former partners' 'illegal gun activity' for Valentine’s Day

ATF tells Americans: 'Valentine's Day can still be fun even if you broke up'

By Houston Keene | Fox News
Is this the start of a national gun registry? Biden ATF reportedly has records on nearly 1 billion gun sales Video

Is this the start of a national gun registry? Biden ATF reportedly has records on nearly 1 billion gun sales

Rep. Jim Jordan tells 'The Ingraham Angle' Biden's ATF is going after law-abiding gun owners.

President Biden’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) suggested that Americans report their current and former partners’ alleged "illegal gun activity" to the agency as a "fun" Valentine’s Day activity.

The ATF posted the tweet Monday morning as Americans began their celebration of the day of love.

"Valentine's Day can still be fun even if you broke up," the agency wrote on Twitter. "Do you have information about a former (or current) partner involved in illegal gun activity?"

REPUBLICANS WARN ATF TAKING ‘GIANT LEAP TOWARD A FEDERAL FIREARM REGISTRY’

President Joe Biden answers questions during a news conference at the White House on Jan. 19, 2022.

President Joe Biden answers questions during a news conference at the White House on Jan. 19, 2022. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"Let us know, and we will make sure it's a Valentine's Day to remember!" the tweet continued. "Call 1-888-ATF-TIPS or email ATFTips@atf.gov."

The ATF did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s questions and request for comment about the tweet.

While the tweet appears to have been an attempt at humor, critics worried that the ATF's invitation could lead to jilted exes and significant others frivolously reporting their partners to the agency.

Twitter users quickly dogpiled on the ATF over the tweet.

