Biden viewed less positively than police: poll

Police and other law enforcement agencies are more popular among Americans than President Biden is, according to a new poll.

An NBC News survey published Thursday shows Biden trailing behind law enforcement in popularity by almost 10 points.

The police and other law enforcement agencies garnered a popularity rating of 58%, outdistancing Biden’s 50% mark.

The poll also showed Major League Baseball trailing well behind both police and Biden with 34%. MLB has faced an intense backlash over its decision to move its annual All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver due to Georgia's recently passed election law.

RASHIDA TLAIB TAKES HEAT FOR ‘NO MORE POLICING’ COMMENT AFTER DAUNTE WRIGHT SHOOTING

The new numbers come as the progressive wing of the Democratic Party calls for police departments to be defunded across the country in the wake of former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin’s conviction for the murder of George Floyd and the deaths of other Black Americans in police-involved incidents.

"Squad" member Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., came under fire earlier this month after she called for "no more policing" in a tweet that was panned by both sides of the aisle.

"It wasn't an accident. Policing in our country is inherently [and] intentionally racist. Daunte Wright was met with aggression [and] violence. I am done with those who condone government funded murder. No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can't be reformed," the Michigan congresswoman wrote.

Additionally, Biden’s pick to head the civil rights division of the Department of Justice, Kristen Clarke, was put under scrutiny after it was revealed she helped organize a conference in college that glorified cop killers.