©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Biden approval rating in Iowa hits 35%, nearly 3 in 4 say country on wrong track: poll

Only 20% of Iowa adults in Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll believe country heading in right direction

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Iowa adults are not happy with President Biden or his administration's performance, according to a new poll. 

A 61% majority of Iowa adults disapprove of Biden's job performance, according to a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll. Approximately 35% approve of his performance. 

THE SLEEPER SENATE RACES THAT MAY DETERMINE WHETHER DEMOCRATS OR REPUBLICANS CONTROL THE MAJORITY

President Biden speaks at a meeting of the White House Competition Council at the White House on Sept. 26, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

President Biden speaks at a meeting of the White House Competition Council at the White House on Sept. 26, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

This Biden disapproval trickles down into respondents' views of the nation as a whole, with 73% of Iowa respondents believing the nation is on the wrong track. 

Only 20% of survey respondents approve of the nation's trajectory.

SEN. CHUCK GRASSLEY ON HUNTER BIDEN'S BUSINESS DEALINGS: THESE ARE 'LEGITIMATE ALLEGATIONS'

President Biden speaks about infrastructure investments at the LA Metro, D Line (Purple) Extension Transit Project - Section 3, in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. 

President Biden speaks about infrastructure investments at the LA Metro, D Line (Purple) Extension Transit Project - Section 3, in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

This is up from historically low numbers in July, when a similar poll found only 10% of Iowa poll interviewees believed the nation was on the right path.

The latest Des Moines Register poll in the state's Senate races is turning heads, as it indicates 89-year-old Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley – who has served in the Senate for four decades – up by only three points over Democratic challenger and retired Navy Adm. Mike Franken.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, left, listens as Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, speaks during Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 23, 2022.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, left, listens as Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, speaks during Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The poll indicates a closer Senate contest than many believed and that Grassley’s facing his toughest re-election to date, losing a chunk of support from independent voters and six in 10 saying his age is a concern. However, the poll has yet to trigger any outside spending by pro-GOP groups to defend the longest serving Republican in the chamber.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

