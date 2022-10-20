Biden approval rating in Iowa hits 35%, nearly 3 in 4 say country on wrong track: poll

Iowa adults are not happy with President Biden or his administration's performance, according to a new poll.

A 61% majority of Iowa adults disapprove of Biden's job performance, according to a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll. Approximately 35% approve of his performance.

This Biden disapproval trickles down into respondents' views of the nation as a whole, with 73% of Iowa respondents believing the nation is on the wrong track.

Only 20% of survey respondents approve of the nation's trajectory.

This is up from historically low numbers in July, when a similar poll found only 10% of Iowa poll interviewees believed the nation was on the right path.

The latest Des Moines Register poll in the state's Senate races is turning heads, as it indicates 89-year-old Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley – who has served in the Senate for four decades – up by only three points over Democratic challenger and retired Navy Adm. Mike Franken.

The poll indicates a closer Senate contest than many believed and that Grassley’s facing his toughest re-election to date, losing a chunk of support from independent voters and six in 10 saying his age is a concern. However, the poll has yet to trigger any outside spending by pro-GOP groups to defend the longest serving Republican in the chamber.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.