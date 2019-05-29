Beto O'Rourke sounds off on Trump's impeachment: We must 'act now or lose our democracy forever'

Former Texas congressman and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke urged Congress to proceed with President Trump's impeachment on Wednesday evening, warning that it would be the "end of our democracy" if they don't act.

O'Rourke offered his reaction to remarks made by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on MSNBC and began by boasting that he had called for Trump's impeachment for "more than a year" and that Mueller made it "as clear as day."

"He's telling us if we want to prevent this from happening again to our democracy, we have to hold those responsible accountable and the only method that we can do that is for our representatives in Congress to begin impeachment proceedings," O'Rourke told "Hardball" host Chris Matthews.

DEMS RAMP UP CALLS FOR TRUMP IMPEACHMENT AFTER MUELLER SPEAKS OUT ON RUSSIA PROBE

"If Congress fails to act now, it's hard to see them acting in the future. And if they fail to do that, we have set the precedent that some people because of the position they hold are above the law in this country. That begins the end of our democracy and we cannot allow that to happen."

The 2020 candidate agreed with Matthews that House Democrats don't have time to delay impeachment hearings due the to the upcoming election.

"I agree with you. Act now or lose our democracy forever," O'Rourke said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

O'Rourke also praised Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich, for being the sole Republican lawmaker calling for impeachment, suggesting he and other lawmakers are putting the country ahead of their political careers.

Several 2020 candidates have reiterated their calls for Congress to proceed with impeachment including Senators Cory Booker, D-NJ, Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, and Kamala Harris, D-Calif.