Beto O'Rourke speaks with Rev Al Sharpton amid 2020 speculation: report

Beto O'Rourke spoke with Rev. Al Sharpton on Friday, a source told BuzzFeed News, as the Congressman reportedly contemplates a 2020 presidential run.

"They spoke and agreed to meet within the next couple of weeks and they had a great conversation,” Rachel Noerdlinger, a spokeswoman for Sharpton told the news outlet.

O'Rourke, 46, initially said earlier he had no intention for running for the office, but in a town hall late last month, he said was not ruling anything out. He said he was focused on the Senate race against incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz, but is now considering other options since his 2.6-point loss in the November midterms.

Sharpton wields political influence, hosting the annual National Action Network conference in New York that had drawn major Democratic presidential candidates, including former President Obama, the report said.

Sharpton's spokeswoman did not discuss what the two talked about during the call.

O'Rourke's overture to Sharpton is a sign that he is courting Obama allies, according to the publication.

News of their meeting comes after O'Rourke met with former President Obama in his post-presidential Washington D.C. offices on Nov. 16, according to The Washington Post.

Earlier in November, Obama said that O'Rourke reminded him of himself, the report said.

“What I liked most about his race was that it didn’t feel constantly poll-tested,” Obama had said of O'Rouke. “It felt as if he based his statements and his positions on what he believed. And that, you’d like to think, is normally how things work. Sadly it’s not.”

O'Rourke said last month that he prefers to finish his congressional term Jan. 3 before deciding what's next.

His national profile has strengthened after raising more than $60 million for his Senate campaign — much of it from small donations — and coming close to unseating Cruz.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.