Bernie back on top in N.H., Biden trailing

A new poll shows Bernie Sanders back on top in New Hampshire, while Joe Biden would have a lot of ground to make up if he gets into the presidential race.

Socialist Sanders has led in the state since July, but national Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton reclaimed the the top spot after her strong performance in the party's first debate last Tuesday. Since then, many polls declared Clinton the clear winner in the state.

But according to a Bloomberg/Saint Anslem poll conducted in New Hampshire following last week's debate Sanders is the first choice of 41 percent of voters whereas Clinton is the first choice of only 36 percent. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.9 percent.

The new data also shows Biden would trail the two leading candidates badly if he were to jump into the race, as he only garners only 10 percent of the vote.

Sanders also outperforms Clinton and Biden both terms of likability and authenticity among Democratic voters, both attributes the vice president has been counting on if he becomes a candidate. Clinton will testify before the Benghazi Select Committee Thursday.

