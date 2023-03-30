Behind the Beltway: How Tom Emmer is drumming up support for GOP priorities

FIRST ON FOX: The office of House Majority Whip Tom Emmer , R-Minn., gave Fox News Digital a behind the scenes look at how the whip is garnering support for the House GOP’s legislative priorities.

Fox News Digital learned this week how the Minnesota former hockey coach is rallying support from outside Congress for two of the GOP’s top bills: the Lower Energy Costs Act and the Parents Bill of Rights Act.

The Lower Energy Costs Act is H.R. 1, the topline item for the House led by Majority Leader Steve Scalise , while the Parents Bill of Rights Act spearheaded by GOP Rep. Julia Letlow of Louisiana,

"The American people elected a House Republican Majority to address a host of crises caused by the Biden administration," Emmer told Fox News Digital.

"As we counteract President Biden’s failures through meaningful legislation, my office is proud to be a part of the conversation between Congress and individuals at the national, state, and local levels who have a vested interest in getting our country back on track," he continued.

The whip’s office is responsible for shoring up support from stakeholders in the energy economic sector for H.R. 1 and parents of students for H.R. 5.

Emmer’s coalitions team works with trade and lobby groups, conservative organizations, and others to build up momentum behind the GOP’s priorities.

For the Parents Bill of Rights Act, those stakeholders include coalition groups, parent advocates, and school board members. The whip held a roundtable with the stakeholders as well as prominent lawmakers, including House Education and Workforce Committee chairwoman Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., chief deputy whip Guy Reschanthaler, R-Pa., and Letlow.

The Parents Bill of Rights Act aims to empower parents of students on five key principles: parents have a right to be heard, to know what their children are being taught, to see the school budget and spending, to protect their child’s privacy, and to keep them safe.

The Lower Energy Costs Act has seen over 100 organizations throw their support behind the bill, including a wide breadth of conservative groups and businesses.

Last week, Emmer held a roundtable featuring Scalise, former Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, and several lawmakers and coalition groups.

This week, the majority whip held their largest coalition meeting to date: a "Cool Whip" meeting with groups to discuss the importance of H.R. 1 for both business and conservative principles that was well-received by attendees.

The Lower Energy Costs Act looks to lower energy costs and reinvigorate American domestic energy production.

Scalise’s bill is the top-line item for Congress this go-around, and looks to increase domestic energy production, reform permitting processes for industries, and other provisions to boost energy in America.