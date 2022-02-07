Expand / Collapse search
Barack Obama
Published

Obama spotted maskless, surrounded by masked construction workers at new Hawaii mansion

The former president was speaking with a group of masked construction developers

By Emma Colton | Fox News
Obama scales back 60th birthday bash amid COVID backlash Video

Obama scales back 60th birthday bash amid COVID backlash

Katie Pavlich slams the hypocrisy behind the Democrats' coronavirus rules 'for thee, but not for me.'

Former President Barack Obama was spotted maskless and scowling while speaking with masked construction architects working on his new Hawaii home. 

The photos taken Friday are the first to show the former president visiting the site of the newly-built beachfront home on Oahu, the Daily Mail reported

The photos show Obama speaking to at least four other men with the construction firm Armstrong Builders, all of whom were masked up. Masks are not required to be worn outside in Hawaii. 

    Honolulu, HI - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - Former president Barack Obama is seen for the first time at the site of his controversial Hawaiian home. Obama was seen arriving at his yet-to-be-completed ocean side mansion with secret service in tow. Shot on 02/04/22.

    Honolulu, HI  - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE*  - Former president Barch Obama is seen for the first time at the site of his controversial Hawaiian home. Obama was seen arriving at his yet-to-be-completed ocean side mansion with secret service in tow. Pictured: Barack Obama  ( Flightrisk / BACKGRID)

  Honolulu, HI - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - Former president Barack Obama is seen for the first time at the site of his controversial Hawaiian home. Obama was seen arriving at his yet-to-be-completed ocean side mansion with secret service in tow. He seemed to be going over some details with the contractors. Shot on 02/04/22.
    Honolulu, HI  - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE*  - Former president Barch Obama is seen for the first time at the site of his controversial Hawaiian home. Obama was seen arriving at his yet-to-be-completed ocean side mansion with secret service in tow. Shot on 02/04/22.  ( Flightrisk / BACKGRID)

    Honolulu, HI  - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE*  - Former president Barch Obama is seen for the first time at the site of his controversial Hawaiian home. Obama was seen arriving at his yet-to-be-completed ocean side mansion with secret service in tow.  ( Flightrisk / BACKGRID)

    Honolulu, HI  - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE*  - Former president Barch Obama is seen for the first time at the site of his controversial Hawaiian home. Obama was seen arriving at his yet-to-be-completed ocean side mansion with secret service in tow. Shot on 02/04/22. Pictured: Barack Obama ( Flightrisk / BACKGRID)

    Honolulu, HI  - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE*  - Former president Barch Obama is seen for the first time at the site of his controversial Hawaiian home. Obama was seen arriving at his yet-to-be-completed ocean side mansion with secret service in tow.  ( Flightrisk / BACKGRID)

CRITICS SLAM OBAMA'S BIRTHDAY BASH AFTER MARTHA'S VINEYARD REPORTS INCREASE IN CORONAVIRUS CASES

The property on the southeastern tip of Oahu was purchased in 2015 by Obama’s friend and Obama Foundation chairman Marty Nesbitt for $8.7 million. The property was made famous in the 1980s by the TV show "Magnum P.I."

    Honolulu, HI  - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE*  - Former president Barch Obama is seen for the first time at the site of his controversial Hawaiian home. Obama was seen arriving at his yet-to-be-completed ocean side mansion with secret service in tow.  ( Flightrisk / BACKGRID)

    Honolulu, HI  - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE*  - Former president Barch Obama is seen for the first time at the site of his controversial Hawaiian home. Obama was seen arriving at his yet-to-be-completed ocean side mansion with secret service in tow.  ( Flightrisk / BACKGRID)

    Honolulu, HI  - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE*  - Former president Barch Obama is seen for the first time at the site of his controversial Hawaiian home. Obama was seen arriving at his yet-to-be-completed ocean side mansion with secret service in tow. ( Flightrisk / BACKGRID)

    Honolulu, HI  - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE*  - Former president Barch Obama is seen for the first time at the site of his controversial Hawaiian home. Obama was seen arriving at his yet-to-be-completed ocean side mansion with secret service in tow. ( Flightrisk / BACKGRID)

Construction on the property came under fire in 2020 when reports surfaced that the project was using a loophole to retain a seawall that is reportedly causing beach erosion. Seawalls interrupt the natural flow of the ocean and prevent beaches from moving inland, according to scientists and environmental experts

Three homes will be built on the site, as well as two pools and an intricate security system. 

OBAMA OFFERS MEATLESS MENU FOR HIS 60TH BIRTHDAY PARTY: REPORT

Critics of the former president sounded off on social media, characterizing him as a hypocrite for not wearing a mask while all the construction workers and architects were masked up. 

The Office of Barack and Michelle Obama did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

