RNC speaker Kim Klacik falls short in House bid despite viral campaign ad, Trump support

Democratic incumbent Rep. Kweisi Mfume held onto the seat for Maryland's 7th Congressional District

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Republican newcomer Kim Klacik fell short on Election Day in her bid to win a U.S. House seat in a Maryland district that includes inner-city Baltimore.

Despite a viral campaign ad that received backing from President Trump, Klacik was defeated by Democratic incumbent Rep. Kweisi Mfume in the state's 7th Congressional District.

The Associated Press was first to call the race for Mfume -- a former president and CEO of the NAACP -- at 11:19 p.m. EST.

“We gave it our best shot! So proud of my team. It’s sad someone that doesn’t lift a finger could win a congressional seat just by name, but this is not the end,” Klacik tweeted, accepting her defeat. “This is still a win. Congratulations @Mfume4Congress. Prepare to be held accountable like never before. Thx CD7!”

Mfume, who is both the predecessor and successor to the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, did not immediately react to his apparent victory via social media. Neither the Mfume nor the Klacik campaigns immediately responded to Fox News' requests for comment early Wednesday.

In this Feb. 4, 2020 file photo, Kweisi Mfume, Democratic nominee for Maryland's 7th Congressional District, speaks at a victory party in Baltimore. (Associated Press)

In her viral campaign ad, Klacik, 38, walked through some of the more neglected areas of Baltimore, lambasting Democratic leadership in urban areas with large African-American populations. The ad received a retweet from President Trump and earned Klacik a primetime speaking slot at the Republican National Convention in August.

Despite Klacik raising a whopping $6.4 million in campaign funding – compared to Mfume’s $184,000 in the last quarter, she still faced defeat Tuesday night.

Republican Kimberly Klacik talks with a voter during the election between herself. (Getty Images)

Mfume, 72, already defeated Klacik in a special election in April for the seat. He was to complete the remainder of Cummings’ term after his death in October 2019 following a long battle with health complications, and also during the impeachment hearing against Trump.

Mfume previously represented Maryland’s 7th district from 1987 to 1996 until he left Congress to head the NAACP. To date, he’s served five and one-fifth terms, and voters on Tuesday elected to send him back to Capitol Hill for another full two-year term.

