Ayotte: 'No' on Ryan-Murray budget deal

New Hampshire Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte said Monday she will vote against the Ryan-Murray bipartisan budget deal because of a provision that takes money away from military retirees .

Ayotte was referring to the part of the deal brokered last week by House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Senate Budget Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray, D-Wash., that cuts $6 billion over 10 years from the benefits of military retirees.

“The message we’re sending them right now is you, of all people, in this agreement will be singled out and that you will receive less,” Ayotte said on "Special Report with Bret Baier."

“I think that’s wrong,” added Ayotte, who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee.