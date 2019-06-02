Rep. Ayanna Pressley praises UMass Boston graduates as ‘Trump’s worst nightmare’ at commencement ceremony

Freshman Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., praised University of Massachusetts Boston graduates as being “President Trump’s worst nightmare” during her commencement address on Friday.

The progressive congresswoman highlighted the 2,783 graduates’ diversity before swiping at Trump.

“Represented here today are dreamers and doers, immigrants, people of every race identity, every gender identity and sexuality, sisters rocking Senegalese twists and hijabs,” Pressley said.

“Do you know who we are and what we represent today? Donald Trump’s worst nightmare,” added Pressley, who has called for Trump’s impeachment following former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation.

The remarks were met with rousing cheers and applause from much of the crowd.

The congresswoman recently joined Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, N.Y., Ilhan Omar, Minn., and others in co-sponsoring Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib's resolution calling on the House Judiciary Committee to inquire whether Trump should be impeached, the Hill reported.

Pressley went on to encourage students to “upend the status quo,” as their nation and city find themselves at a “crossroads.”

“I encourage you to be skeptical, ask the questions that change the conversation, shake the table, upend the status quo – just do not become cynical,” she said.

Pressley, the first African-American woman elected to Congress in Massachusetts, also received the Chancellor’s Medal for Exemplary Leadership during the ceremony.