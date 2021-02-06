These attorneys are defending Trump in the impeachment trial

Former President Donald Trump is preparing for his second Senate impeachment trial, where his team will defend him against the charge that he incited an insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

But Trump is not expected to appear himself, and instead will be defended by his legal defense team.

Trump recently announced two lawyers who will defend him at the closely-watched trial.

TRUMP WILL NOT TESTIFY IN 'UNCONSTITUTIONAL' SENATE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

Who are the lawyers defending Trump?

The first is David Schoen. Schoen is a trial attorney who focuses on civil rights litigation in Alabama and federal criminal defense work -- including white collar cases. He is the chair of the American Bar Association’s Criminal Justice Subcommittee of the Civil Rights Litigation Committee. He is also a frequent TV commentator on legal matters.

"It is an honor to represent the 45th President, Donald J. Trump, and the United States Constitution," Schoen said in a statement announcing his appointment.

The second is Bruce Castor, a former DA of Montgomery County, Pa. He has also served as solicitor general and acting attorney general in the state. After leaving his role as DA in 2008 he was elected as commissioner of Montgomery County. A statement from the Trump team says he has focused on public safety and related matters.

"I consider it a privilege to represent the 45th President," he said. "The strength of our Constitution is about to be tested like never before in our history. It is strong and resilient. A document written for the ages, and it will triumph over partisanship yet again, and always."

The legal team was announced days after Trump's original lawyers left the team. The Associated Press reported that the team unraveled due to differences over legal strategy -- particularly Trump’s desire to have them rely on allegations of voter fraud.

New legal team fires back

On Thursday, the new legal team fired back at impeachment manager Jamie Raskin's request Thursday for the former president to testify as part of the Senate impeachment trial, calling it a "public relations stunt."

"We are in receipt of your latest public relations stunt," Castor and Schoen wrote. "As you certainly know, there is no such thing as a negative inference in this unconstitutional proceeding."

"Your letter only confirms what is known to everyone: you cannot prove your allegations against the 45th President of the United States, who is now a private citizen," they continued.

They added: "The use of our Constitution to bring a purported impeachment proceeding is much too serious to try to play these games."

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report, as well as The Associated Press.