Arkansas
Published

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston to run for treasurer in upcoming election

Thurston boasts prior experience having served 2 terms as state land commissioner

Associated Press
Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston will run for state treasurer next year, he said Wednesday.

Thurston, a Republican who won reelection last year, said he'll run for the post held by Treasurer Larry Walther. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed Walther after Treasurer Mark Lowery died last month.

ARKANSAS EXCEEDS REVENUE EXPECTATIONS BY NEARLY $16M AT START OF FISCAL YEAR

Arkansas Fox News graphic

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston has announced his run for treasurer in the upcoming election. 

"I am confident that with my experience and dedication to the people of Arkansas, I can continue to serve our state well in the role of state treasurer," Thurston, who has previously served two terms as state land commissioner, said in a statement. Thurston is the first candidate to announce a bid for treasurer in next year's election.

The treasurer oversees the state's investments and sits on several panels, including the boards of trustees for the state employee and teacher retirement systems.

