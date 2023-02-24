Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sarah Sanders
Published

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs into law restrictions on ‘adult’ performances

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed into law a bill restricting 'adult-oriented performances'

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
These children are being sexually groomed by adults: Tayler Hansen Video

These children are being sexually groomed by adults: Tayler Hansen

WARNING - GRAPHIC FOOTAGE - Independent journalist Tayler Hansen shares why he was suspended on Twitter for sharing footage he took at an 'all ages' drag show in Austin, Texas, on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee-Sanders signed in a new law adding restrictions on "adult-orientated performances" in a bill that originally took aim to reclassify drag shows to be in the same category as adult strip clubs and theaters. The conservative lawmaker first targeted drag shows, but she received pushback from the LGBTQ community.

Senate Bill 43 signed by the Republican governor defined "adult-oriented performances" as a performance that features nudity or seminudity, real or simulated sexual activities and be intended to appeal to "prurient" interests, a term that’s not defined in the legislation.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks after taking the oath of the office on the steps of the Arkansas Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Little Rock, Ark. 

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks after taking the oath of the office on the steps of the Arkansas Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Little Rock, Ark.  (The Associated Press)

Under the legislation, adult performances are now banned from public property or funded "in whole or in part" with public funds. The bill also restricts any admittance of minors to be participating or attending the adult show.

GOV. SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS TO UNVEIL SWEEPING EDUCATIONAL REFORMS, TACKLING CRT, SCHOOL CHOICE, TEACHER WAGES

The original version of the legislation would have classified drag shows as adult-oriented businesses, the same category as adult theaters and strip clubs, which would have banned them from being within 1,000 feet (305 meters) of public schools, churches and libraries. The final bill signed by Sanders doesn’t mention drag shows or gender identity, easing some of the concerns from opponents.

Despite the changes, top Democrat in the Arkansas House said the bill was worded too vaguely.

A Drag Queen performs at the Aqua Club and bar which features nightly drag shows. 

A Drag Queen performs at the Aqua Club and bar which features nightly drag shows.  (Paul Harris/Getty Images)

Other states are following Huckabee-Sander's lead and working on creating similar legislation restricting drag shows.

Tennessee's lawmakers passed a bill on Thursday restricting drag performances in public or in front of children. Senate lawmakers voted 26-6 in favor of the bill, with only Democrats opposing.

ARKANSAS STATE SENATOR ASKS TRANSGENDER PHARMACIST IF SHE HAS PENIS AT COMMITTEE HEARING

Under the Senate’s bill, "drag show" is not explicitly defined. Instead, the legislation would expand the definition of adult cabaret in Tennessee’s law to include "adult-oriented performances that are harmful to minors," as defined in Tennessee’s obscenity law.

Drag queen "Pickle" reads from a book during the Drag Queen Story Hour program at the West Valley Regional Branch Library on July 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. 

Drag queen "Pickle" reads from a book during the Drag Queen Story Hour program at the West Valley Regional Branch Library on July 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.  (David McNew/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The legislation then bans adult cabaret from taking place on public property or in a location where minors might be present. 

"We don’t want to have the door open that they can go see advertent nudity and sexual acts or the depiction of sexual acts," said Republican Sen. Becky Massey. "I’m sorry, that’s not what Tennessee is about."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 

More from Politics