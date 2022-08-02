Arizona Republican gubernatorial primary too close to call between Lake, Taylor Robson

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It is too close to call Arizona's Republican gubernatorial primary, with former TV news anchor Kari Lake leading real estate developer and Arizona Board of Regents member Karrin Taylor Robson by fewer than 12,000 votes.

As of Wednesday morning, Lake had 46.2% of the vote, and Taylor Robson had 44.5% in the Republican primary. The two women are seeking to succeed term-limited Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican.

The race turned into a bit of a proxy war between former President Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

The former president last year endorsed Lake, who is a strong supporter of Trump’s repeated and unproven claims that his 2020 election loss to President Biden was due to massive voter fraud.

Two weeks ago, Pence endorsed Taylor Robson, who is also backed by Ducey.

Trump and Pence – who could potentially become rivals for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination – were both in Arizona on the same day a week and a half ago, headlining competing campaign events.

The winner of the Tuesday's Republican primary will likely face off in November with Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who is the leading contender for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in the one-time red state that has become a top general election battleground between the two major parties.