Arizona police group calls on Dem Katie Hobbs to condemn pro-choice groups that support defunding the police

EXCLUSIVE: An Arizona law enforcement advocacy group is calling on Democratic gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs to condemn two abortion advocacy organizations that support her campaign over their support for the "defund the police" movement.

In a letter from the Arizona Police Association (APA) obtained by Fox News Digital, the group expressed alarm that Hobbs' campaign was endorsed by organizations that support defunding the police, specifically Planned Parenthood and NARAL Pro-Choice America, and asked that she instead "advocate" for police if she does end up the state's next governor.

The APA's letter also stemmed from Planned Parenthood Arizona's requirement that political candidates reject contributions from law enforcement organizations, or return such contributions, in order to receive their support and endorsement. Planned Parenthood Arizona installed the requirement following a unanimous vote by the organization's board in July 2020 in favor of its implementation.

NARAL, an abortion advocacy organization, endorsed Hobbs last month, and has called for "defunding the police and investing in Black communities," which it says go hand-in-hand.

"Our association is alarmed that your campaign has been endorsed by two groups, which openly support initiatives to "defund the police" and are hostile to the law enforcement community," APA president Justin Harris wrote in the Sep. 13 letter to Hobbs.

"We ask that you strongly condemn these organizations' positions on defunding the police. Should the people of Arizona choose you to be our next governor, the APA would like to be reassured that you will advocate for — and work with us to foster public safety," he added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hobbs' campaign for comment on the APA's letter but did not receive a response. She has, according to Axios, maintained that she does not support cutting police budgets, but is still committed to making sure Arizonans have access to abortion.

Hobbs will face Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake in the general election in a closely watched race. Lake has been staunch supporter of law enforcement throughout her campaign, and has said that abortion should be handled at the state level even though she is personally against it.

Fox News Digital also reached out to Lake for comment and received a response from the nominee blasting Hobbs' approach to policing and law enforcement.

"Katie Hobbs is a radical BLM activist who has turned her back on the badge and pledged to defund the police to appease her extreme, left-wing base," Lake said.

"She can’t be trusted to keep Arizona’s communities safe. Defunding the police is the last thing our state needs as we deal with Biden’s crime wave. I am proud to be endorsed by our heroes in blue and I will always have their back, because they always have ours," she added.

Fox News' Power Rankings rates Arizona's gubernatorial contest as a "toss up." The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8.