Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona

Arizona governor mysteriously steps down for one day

Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced that she would step in as acting governor

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Arizona governor to visit border with Mayorkas as migrant encounters top 1 million Video

Arizona governor to visit border with Mayorkas as migrant encounters top 1 million

Former acting ICE Director Tom Homan on border encounters going over 1 million for the 2023 fiscal year. slams Democrats for not addressing the issue

On Wednesday evening, the Arizona treasurer announced that she will be serving as acting governor beginning later this evening until mid-morning tomorrow amid a mysterious disappearance of Governor Katie Hobbs.

In a press release on X, Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced her brief tenure as acting governor, saying that she is "pleased to step in this role."

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs speaks during the Super Bowl LVII Host Committee Handoff Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 13, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona.  (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images))

The Republican state treasurer noted that during her less than 24-hours as acting governor she would refrain from confirming the thirteen agencies that still hold vacancies and wait for the Democratic Governor to fill them upon her return.

"While I am pleased to step in this role, I will refrain from naming directors to the 13 agencies that currently have vacancies and will not call the Arizona Legislature into session to confirm them," Yee said in an X post. "That being said, I do hope when the Governor returns to Arizona, she will promptly name qualified directors to these important state agencies."

GOP, DEMS TEAM UP TO RIP ‘DELUSIONAL’ SINEMA OVER ‘PLAN’ TO SWIPE THEIR VOTERS IN INDEPENDENT REELECTION BID

"I expect to see a quick resolution on this matter, so we can get the work done for Arizona taxpayers," Yee added.

Arizona state capitol

Right wing activists stand in protest at the Arizona State Capitol Building on November 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona.  ( Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Yee refrained to comment on the Governor's absence in her press release and did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for clarification. Governor Hobbs also did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment 

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.

More from Politics