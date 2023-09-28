Arizona governor mysteriously steps down for one day

On Wednesday evening, the Arizona treasurer announced that she will be serving as acting governor beginning later this evening until mid-morning tomorrow amid a mysterious disappearance of Governor Katie Hobbs.

In a press release on X, Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced her brief tenure as acting governor, saying that she is "pleased to step in this role."

The Republican state treasurer noted that during her less than 24-hours as acting governor she would refrain from confirming the thirteen agencies that still hold vacancies and wait for the Democratic Governor to fill them upon her return.

"While I am pleased to step in this role, I will refrain from naming directors to the 13 agencies that currently have vacancies and will not call the Arizona Legislature into session to confirm them," Yee said in an X post. "That being said, I do hope when the Governor returns to Arizona, she will promptly name qualified directors to these important state agencies."

"I expect to see a quick resolution on this matter, so we can get the work done for Arizona taxpayers," Yee added.

Yee refrained to comment on the Governor's absence in her press release and did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for clarification. Governor Hobbs also did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment