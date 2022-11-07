Nevada Democrat Steven Horsford wins re-election race against Republican Samuel Peters

The Associated Press projects that Democrat Rep. Steven Horsford will win his race for re-election in Nevada's 4th Congressional District, fending off Republican challenger Samuel Peters.

Horsford faced backlash over the past few years after it was found that the married congressman was involved in a 10-year affair with a past intern of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

The congressman's wife also expressed her discomfort with her husband seeking re-election and denounced his race for re-election.

"I have remained silent for nearly two years and want it to be clear that I am not enjoying the pain that my children and I continue to suffer since [Rep. Steven Horsford] told me the day after Mother’s Day about his 10-year affair AFTER already speaking to his staff and attorneys," Douglass said of her husband.

"And that he would choose to file for re-election and force us to endure yet another season of living through the sordid details of the [affair] with [his mistress] rather than granting us the time and space to heal as a family," she stated.

Following the outing of his secret affair, Horsford faced a challenging re-election campaign against Republican Samuel Peters.

Peters, an Air Force veteran, has closely aligned himself with former President Donald Trump throughout the cycle. He has championed finishing the border wall, reducing government spending, and supporting Israel.

Fox News' Alexandra Orbuch contributed to this report.