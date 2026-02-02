Expand / Collapse search
Immigration

Appeals court dismisses DOJ misconduct complaint against federal judge

Judge James Boasberg faced misconduct allegations over comments about Trump administration triggering 'constitutional crisis'

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Mike Johnson backs impeaching judges over 'egregious abuses' Video

Mike Johnson backs impeaching judges over 'egregious abuses'

Speaker Mike Johnson said he would support judicial impeachments during his weekly House GOP leadership press conference.

A federal appeals court dismissed a Justice Department misconduct complaint against U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, according to court documents revealed this week.

Jeffrey S. Sutton, chief judge of the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, dismissed the complaint on December 19, but news of the ruling only arrived this weekend. The DOJ alleged misconduct on the grounds that Boasberg had made comments at a judicial conference saying the Trump administration would trigger a "constitutional crisis" by disregarding federal court rulings.

His comments at the conference came just days before Boasberg issued an order blocking deportation flights.

Sutton argued that the government had failed to provide evidence of Boasberg's comments or sufficient context surrounding them.

FIX IS IN IN MINNESOTA, WHERE ANTI-ICE FEDERAL JUDGE LEAVES HIS LANE TO SIDE WITH MOB

Judge james boasberg

Courts rejected a misconduct accusation against Judge James Boasberg. (Associated Press)

"A recycling of unadorned allegations with no reference to a source does not corroborate them. And a repetition of uncorroborated statements rarely supplies a basis for a valid misconduct complaint," Sutton said in his ruling.

News of the ruling comes days after the White House confirmed its support for the Senate Judiciary Committee’s impeachment inquiry involving Boasberg and another judge Republicans have described as an activist.

"Left-wing, activist judges have gone totally rogue," a White House official told Fox News Digital. "They’re undermining the rule of law in service of their own radical agenda. It needs to stop. And the White House fully embraces impeachment efforts."

COURT SAYS BOASBERG DIDN’T KNOW ARCTIC FROST SUBPOENAS HIT LAWMAKERS, GRASSLEY CALLS THAT ‘DEEPLY TROUBLING’

The White House official continued that President Donald Trump must be able to "lawfully implement the agenda the American people elected him on," arguing that judges who repeatedly issue partisan rulings have abused their offices and forfeited their claim to impartiality.

Boasberg has become a prime target for Republicans over a string of rulings tied to Trump-era immigration policies — including cases involving the transfer of migrants to El Salvador and other countries rather than holding them in U.S. detention.

House Speaker Mike Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he supports impeachment inquiries against "activist" judges. (Yuri Gripas/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

More recently, drew fresh GOP backlash after reports surfaced that he approved warrants in former special counsel Jack Smith’s "Arctic Frost" probe that enabled investigators to seize phone records connected to some Republican lawmakers.

He first faced articles of impeachment in March 2025 for preventing the administration from deporting some illegal migrants under the Alien Enemies Act, and again in November over the Arctic Frost decision. 

Fox News' Emma Colton and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

