Appeals court backs VOA overhaul Kari Lake says will 'modernize' agency: ‘Huge victory for President Trump’

In a significant legal victory for the Trump administration, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has granted a stay on a lower court's order that had mandated the reinstatement of over 1,000 Voice of America (VOA) employees and the resumption of full broadcasting operations.



"This is a huge victory for President Trump and his Article II powers granted in the United States Constitution. It's also a victory for US Agency for Global Media (USAGM) and VOA," Kari Lake, a USAGM senior advisor to the Trump administration, told Fox News Digital following the court's decision Saturday.

The decision allows the administration to proceed with its efforts to restructure USAGM and its affiliated broadcasters.

"We are eager to accomplish President Trump's America First agenda which has always been to modernize and make our government efficient while cutting waste, fraud, and abuse," Lake explained to Fox News Digital.

"Now that we have a favorable ruling in the appeals court, we look forward to accomplishing the plan we've always had; to bring VOA into the 21st century."

The appeals court's 2-1 ruling Saturday emphasized the judiciary's deference to executive authority in matters concerning federal employment and contractual decisions.

The court noted that the district court likely lacked jurisdiction to interfere with the administration's personnel actions and funding decisions, particularly regarding grant agreements with non-federal entities like Radio Free Asia and the Middle East Broadcasting Networks.

This follows Trump's March 14 executive order (EO), which aimed to dismantle USAGM operations.

"Voice of America has been out of step with America for years. It serves as the Voice for Radical America and has pushed divisive propaganda for years now," a senior White House official told Fox News Digital at the time.

The order led to the administrative leave of approximately 1,300 VOA employees and the termination of numerous contracts, effectively pausing the broadcaster's activities for the first time in its 83-year history.

"Unfortunately, the frivolous litigation actually stalled the ability to streamline archaic practices and redundant programs at VOA," Lake told Fox News Digital. "The use of lawfare hurt the agency and its employees more than it helped."

Fox News contributor, legal analyst and constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley also shared news of the ruling on X, posting, "The D.C. Circuit just issued a major ruling in favor of the Trump Administration that lifted a stay on the Administration's decision to terminate contracts and positions at Voice of America."

Saturday's decision came as VOA employees reportedly had access restored to their computers on Friday after federal Judge Royce Lamberth's April 22 ruling in favor of the plaintiff's request for a preliminary injunction against Trump's EO, which the administration promptly appealed.

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton and Andrea Margolis contributed to this report.