AOC trolls Kat Cammack with rum distillery visit after she accused Dems of drinking in House chamber

Democratic socialist Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , D-N.Y., trolled Republican Rep.-elect Kat Cammack of Florida by visiting a D.C. rum distillery Wednesday night after Kammack accused the Democrats in the House chamber of drinking amid the multiple ballots for House Speaker.

Ocasio-Cortez, a former bartender, hit up the Cotton and Reed rum distillery in the nation’s capital Wednesday night, posting about her post-vote happy hour on social media after the House adjourned with no speaker elected.

"The House adjourned for dinner and since Rep. Cammack already accused us of being lushes I decided to visit the local distillery [Cotton and Reed] with loved ones for dinner," Ocasio-Cortez wrote while pushing back on Cammack's accusation of Democrats drinking amid the speaker ballots that have the House paralyzed.

The democratic socialist also posted a picture of the distillery’s barrels of rum. It is unclear who joined Ocasio-Cortez at the distillery.

The happy hour came after Cammack, while re-nominating House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy for the speaker’s gavel, accused House Democrats of drinking alcohol amid the multiple ballots to determine the chamber’s speaker.

"They want us divided. They want us to fight each other," Cammack said Wednesday afternoon on the House floor. "That much has been made clear by the popcorn and blankets and alcohol that is coming up over there."

Cammack’s comments were met with boos and jeers from Democrats in the chamber, with Ocasio-Cortez quipping on Twitter "if only!"

"If Dems took a shot every time McCarthy lost a Republican, we’d all be unconscious by now," she wrote.

The vote for speaker has entered its third day as 21 GOP holdouts from the House Freedom Caucus vote for candidates outside of McCarthy.

McCarthy can only lose four votes in his quest for speakership, but after meetings last night and a campaign funding concession, the GOP leader is making some headway in securing the gavel.