AOC ranked most partisan Democrat in House, 'Squad' ranks low: study

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has been ranked the most partisan Democrat of the House of Representatives, according to a new study.

The Squad member ranked No. 427 out of 437 lawmakers analyzed, according to the Bipartisan Index of the 116th Congress (2019-2020) from The Lugar Center in collaboration with Georgetown University.

Other members of the group of progressive congresswomen also ranked low: Democratic Reps. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts ranked at No. 426, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota ranked at No. 424 and Rashida Tlaib ranked at No. 414, the study found.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who helped lead impeachment efforts against former President Donald Trump, ranked at No. 423.

Republican Reps. Gary Palmer of Alabama, Rick Allen of Georgia, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, Mike Johnson of Louisiana, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Larry Bucshon of Indiana, John Rose of Tennessee, Michael Cloud of Texas and Tom McClintock of California all ranked in the bottom 10 overall.

The rankings are nonpartisan and are based on how often members of Congress work across the political aisle.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Penn., ranked No. 1 overall; John Katko, R-N.Y., ranked at No. 2 and Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., ranked at No. 3, according to the study.

"I’m honored to once again be recognized by the Lugar Center for my work across parties lines," Katko said in a May 4 statement. "Since coming to Congress, I’ve successfully worked in a bipartisan manner to advance legislation to combat the opioid epidemic, secure our nation, expand access to mental healthcare, support our pandemic response, and address a host of other issues of local importance."

He added that he intends "to continue taking a bipartisan approach to aid our recovery and make smart investments in our region."

Dan Diller, policy director of the Lugar Center, noted that "Katko has consistently ranked near the top of the Bipartisan Index in the House" in a May 4 statement.

"His 2nd place finish out of 437 House members during the 116th Congress (2019-2020) places him among the elite bipartisan legislators in Congress," Diller said.