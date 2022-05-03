Expand / Collapse search
ELECTIONS
Published

AOC-backed Nina Turner loses Ohio House primary challenge to establishment candidate

President Biden backed Turner's opponent, incumbent Rep. Shontel Brown

By Tyler Olson , Paul Steinhauser | Fox News
Biden-endorsed Rep. Shontel Brown Tuesday fended off progressive primary challenger Nina Turner, who was supported by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

The Associated Press called the 11th District primary for Brown, D-Ohio, shortly before 10:30 p.m. 

Both Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and President Biden jumped into the race at the last second. Biden announced his support for Brown last week, and Ocasio-Cortez backed Turner on Monday, the day before the primary. 

But even before the endorsements, Brown had most of the establishment backing in the race while Turner, a top surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns, was backed by many on the left. 

POLLS CLOSED IN OHIO, WHERE GOP SENATE PRIMARY IS SEEN AS KEY TEST OF TRUMP'S GOP CLOUT

The victory for Brown in the Cleveland-based district is a loss for Ocasio-Cortez, who has an effective record of endorsing Democratic primary challengers.

She supported Rep. Cori Bush, D-Ohio, who beat former Rep. Lacy Clay, D-Mo., and Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., who unseated former Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y. Ocaio-Cortez herself beat former Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y., to enter Congress in 2018. 

But Turner won't have that chance in 2022. 

Brown previously beat Turner in a 2021 special election primary to fill the seat of former Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, whom Biden chose as his Housing and Urban Development secretary. 

Ohio's 11th Congressional District is generally considered a safe Democratic seat. 

Tyler Olson covers politics for Fox News Digital. You can contact him at tyler.olson@fox.com and follow him on Twitter at @TylerOlson1791.

