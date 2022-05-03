AOC-backed Nina Turner loses Ohio House primary challenge to establishment candidate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Biden-endorsed Rep. Shontel Brown Tuesday fended off progressive primary challenger Nina Turner, who was supported by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Associated Press called the 11th District primary for Brown, D-Ohio, shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Both Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and President Biden jumped into the race at the last second. Biden announced his support for Brown last week, and Ocasio-Cortez backed Turner on Monday, the day before the primary.

But even before the endorsements, Brown had most of the establishment backing in the race while Turner, a top surrogate for Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns, was backed by many on the left.

The victory for Brown in the Cleveland-based district is a loss for Ocasio-Cortez, who has an effective record of endorsing Democratic primary challengers.

She supported Rep. Cori Bush, D-Ohio, who beat former Rep. Lacy Clay, D-Mo., and Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., who unseated former Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y. Ocaio-Cortez herself beat former Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y., to enter Congress in 2018.

But Turner won't have that chance in 2022.

Brown previously beat Turner in a 2021 special election primary to fill the seat of former Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, whom Biden chose as his Housing and Urban Development secretary.

Ohio's 11th Congressional District is generally considered a safe Democratic seat.