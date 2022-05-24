Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Published

AOC aims to remake NY State Assembly with 9 endorsements

Working Families Party has called to 'transform' the state Assembly

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, R-NY, launched a bid to remake the New York State Assembly in a Progressive image Monday, releasing a suite of endorsements of far-left candidates.

Ocasio-Cortez endorsed nine candidates put forward by New York's Working Families Party (WFP), a political organization devoted to "social, racial, and economic justice." Many of the candidates are running to unseat more moderate Democratic incumbents. The Democratic Party already holds an overwhelming majority over Republicans in the Assembly.

TEACHERS, UNIONS AND EDUCATION OFFICIALS PUSH ‘WOKE,’ LEFTIST POLICIES IN SCHOOLS ACROSS US

"We can’t wait for guaranteed healthcare. We can’t wait for affordable housing. We can’t wait for climate justice. That’s why I’m proud to endorse and support the ‘We Can’t Wait’ Assembly candidates," Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement. "I can’t wait to partner with them once they’re elected to make sure New York is a place where everyone can live with dignity."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., talks with a reporter as she walks down the House steps, July 1, 2021. 

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., talks with a reporter as she walks down the House steps, July 1, 2021.  (Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

WFP leadership in New York called for the party to "transform" the Assembly, kicking out Democrats who have worked with Republicans in the past.

AOC CONFIRMS SHE'S GETTING MARRIED TO LONGTIME BOYFRIEND RILEY ROBERTS

"Four years ago, our party defeated members of the Independent Democratic Conference, a group of turncoat Democrats who caucused with the Republicans and blocked the priorities of working families,"  New York Working Families Party senior director Kumar Rao said in a statement. "Since then, we’ve won historic victories by strengthening voting rights, passing new taxes on the rich, and fully funding our public schools."

"Now, we must transform the other legislative body, the New York State Assembly," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The nine candidates include Vanessa Agudelo, a self-described democratic socialist; Keron Alleyne, a self-described "Black Radical"; Samy Nemir Olivares, a "Latinx Queer" organizer and writer; Sarahana Shrestha, a climate organizer, Jessica Altagracia Woolford, a local activist; Delsenia Glover, a social justice and anti-racism advocate; Jonathan Soto, a former AOC campaign staffer; Justin Chaires, a school teacher and civil rights leader, and Juan Ardila, a Green New Deal and abortion rights advocate.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders

More from Politics