AOC claims 'very real risk' America won't be democracy in 10 years, will 'return to Jim Crow'

"Squad" Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , D-N.Y., claimed there is a "very real risk" that America will not be a democracy in 10 years and will "return to Jim Crow."

Ocasio-Cortez was asked if she believed the United States would have a democracy in 10 years, prompting her to push another wild claim in an interview that was published Monday.

"I think there’s a very real risk that we will not," the New York Democrat told the New Yorker in an interview published Monday. "What we risk is having a government that perhaps postures as a democracy, and may try to pretend that it is, but isn’t."

"I think we will look like ourselves. I think we will return to Jim Crow," Ocasio-Cortez continued in her interview with the New Yorker. "I think that’s what we risk."

The second-term congresswoman also claimed that Texas’ election integrity bills proposed in the state legislature are "Jim Crow-style disenfranchisement laws."

"You had members of the state legislature, just a few months ago, flee the state in order to prevent such voting laws from being passed. In Florida, where you had the entire state vote to allow people who were released from prison to be reenfranchised after they have served their debt to society, that’s essentially being replaced with poll taxes and intimidation at the polls," she said. "You have the complete erasure and attack on our own understanding of history, to replace teaching history with institutionalized propaganda from white-nationalist perspectives in our schools. This is what the scaffolding of Jim Crow was."

Ocasio-Cortez also compared the laws to "the rise of fascism in post-World War One Germany."

"But you really don’t have to look much further than our own history, because what we have, I think, is a uniquely complex path that we have walked. And the question that we’re really facing is: Was the last fifty to sixty years after the Civil Rights Act just a mere flirtation that the United States had with a multiracial democracy that we will then decide was inconvenient for those in power?" she said. "And we will revert to what we had before, which, by the way, wasn’t just Jim Crow but also the extraordinary economic oppression as well?"

It is unclear whether Ocasio-Cortez’s claim will coincide with her past claim that the world will end in just over a decade due to climate change.

Ocasio-Cortez’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.