AOC-backed Summer Lee wins Pennsylvania Democratic primary for US House

Pennsylvania progressive Democrat Summer Lee has been declared the winner of the 12th Congressional District Democratic primary, beating state Rep. Steve Irwin, who is considered an establishment Democrat.

Lee narrowly beat Irwin, and was 737 votes ahead of him as of Friday night.

Lee, who is also a Pennsylvania state Representative, is now considered the favorite to win in the upcoming general election for the U.S. House of Representatives seat.

She has endorsed far-left progressive policies in the past, such as redistributing wealth, abolishing the "carceral state," and reparations.

"Instead of ‘thanking’ Black women, Black voters, and especially, Black organizers... ... give us the investments we need and deserve, redistribute wealth, ends police violence, abolish the carceral state, commit to building Black directed political power... and reparations," Lee said in a 2020 tweet.

Lee also endorses policies such as tuition-free public colleges, Medicare for All, and ending cash bail.

She was endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during a campaign event on May 12, and has also earned the support of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Lee will now face Republican Mike Doyle in November's general election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.