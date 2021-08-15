Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Afghanistan
Published

Taliban frees thousands of prisoners from former US base: report

Hardened Taliban, al Qaeda killers released

By Tyler O'Neil | Fox News
close
9/11 widow reacts to Taliban takeover in Afghanistan Video

9/11 widow reacts to Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

Terry Strada, who lost her husband on 9/11, joins 'Sunday Night in America' to discuss the chaos in the troubled nation

As the Taliban took control of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, on Sunday, the terrorist group also seized Bagram Air Base, freeing thousands of U.S. prisoners, including some of the Taliban's most hardened fighters and senior al Qaeda operatives.

U.S. forces handed control of the airfield, located on the outskirts of Kabul, over to the Afghan government in early July. Afghan forces at the base surrendered to the Taliban on Sunday, as other Taliban troops stormed the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and the presidential palace.

Afghan officials estimated that the U.S. left about 5,000 to 7,000 prisoners in the air base when the Americans left, according to Axios.

The Pul-e-Charkhi prison, the largest in Afghanistan, contained a maximum-security cell block for al Qaeda and Taliban prisoners. Afghan government troops surrendered control of the base without a fight.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley told senators that the freed prisoners will speed up a previous assessment of how quickly terrorist groups will reconstitute themselves in Afghanistan, Axios reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, asked Milley and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin whether they would revise a June assessment they sent to Congress warning of a "medium" risk of terrorist groups reconstituting themselves in the country within two years. 

"Yes," Milley said. He told Graham that he would have to assume the terrorists would return to their full strength more quickly. He offered to brief the senators in a classified setting.

Tyler O'Neil is an editor at Fox News. He has written for numerous publications, including PJ Media, The Christian Post, and National Review. He is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.