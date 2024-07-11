Another House Dem calls for Biden to step down after debate performance: ‘Time to pass the torch’

Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Il., on Thursday joined a growing list of Democratic lawmakers publicly calling for President Biden to drop out of the presidential race after his debate performance late last month reignited doubts about his ability to serve as commander in chief.

In a statement, Schneider praised Biden for his accomplishments while in office but said the time had come for the president to "heroically pass the torch to a new generation of leadership to guide us to the future he has enabled and empowered us to pursue."

Schneider invoked George Washington who, despite encouragement from his supporters, declined to run for a third term "for the good of the nation and the people."

"He knew when it was time to pass the torch," Schneider said. "In passing the torch now, President Biden has a chance to live up to this standard and seal his place in history as one of the greatest leaders our nation, and history, has ever known. He can lead the transition of power to a new generation that can build a stronger party and a stronger nation. I fear if he fails to make the right choice, our democracy will hang in the balance."

Schneider is the 11th Democratic House lawmaker who has publicly called for Biden to step down following his catastrophic performance at the recent presidential debate.

Biden's top campaign aides have been working damage control with major donors, while the White House – and Biden himself – remain adamant that he is the right man to lead the party against former President Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee.

Despite calls even from within his own party to drop out, Biden, 81, has refused to step aside.

Twenty-three Democratic governors from across the nation descended on the White House last Wednesday evening to meet with the embattled president, but after the gathering, only Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who leads the Democratic Governors Association, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore spoke to reporters to express their support.

Moore described the meeting with Biden as "honest" and "candid" and said the governors were "going to have his back."

Despite the concerns from Democrats, others within the party are still standing behind the president.

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., recently said, "I don’t care what anybody says, it ain’t going to be no other Democratic candidate." Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has said, "I'll do my best to get him elected."

Rep. Al Green of Texas has said, "I think that we need to move forward with Biden."

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan, Danielle Wallace and Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.