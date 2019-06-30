Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Andrew Cuomo
Published

Cuomo signs legislation outlawing 'gay panic' defense in NY

Associated Press
close
NYC hosts LGBTQ paradeVideo

NYC hosts LGBTQ parade

NYC plans host to largest LGBTQ celebration in the world on 50th anniversary of Stonewall Uprising.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation that would bar people who attack or kill a gay person from arguing they panicked over their victim's sexuality.

The Democrat signed the bill on Sunday in Manhattan, where he was taking part in the city's LGBTQ pride march.

The state Legislature passed the measure earlier in June.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Previously, those accused of violent attacks could argue that they were under extreme distress, that they panicked after the victim made a sexual advance or otherwise revealed their sexuality.

The legislation made it that such an excuse could not be considered a "reasonable explanation" for a violent crime.