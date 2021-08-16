McConnell slams Biden's handling of Afghanistan: 'An Unmitigated Disaster'

Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell took aim at President Joe Biden's handling of the situation in Afghanistan, saying the deteriorating situation was "an unmitigated disaster."

"So against everyone's advice, including the current president’s own military, he decided to withdraw and to withdraw rapidly. What we have seen is an unmitigated disaster, a stain on the reputation of the United States of America," McConnell said during remarks to the press Monday. "Every terrorist around the world, in Syria, in Iraq, in Yemen, in Africa, are cheering the defeat of the United States military by a terrorist organization in Afghanistan."

McConnell's remarks come as the Taliban offensive that has swept most of the country in recent months descended on Kabul, forcing the evacuation of the U.S. embassy and sending Americans and Afghan nationals who had assisted the war effort scrambling to the airport in hopes of escaping the country.

McConnell said that he had argued against leaving Afghanistan not only to Biden, but former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama.

"It was pretty obvious to me what was going to happen," McConnell said, noting that he had been part of the briefings on the situation in recent months.

The Kentucky Republican said that now it was up to Biden to help facilitate the safe exit of Americans from the country.

"I hope the president will put in enough troops to get out as many people as possible. Not only all the Americans obviously, but those who worked with us, who depended on us," McConnell said. "Honestly, this administration looks to me like it couldn’t organize a two car funeral."

"It is a sad day for the United States of America," McConnell concluded.