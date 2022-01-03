Expand / Collapse search
Americans say 2021 'sucked,' but are optimistic about 2022: Poll

‘Awful’ and ‘terrible’ other words used to describe 2021 in a new national poll

By Paul Steinhauser | Fox News
Nearly half of all American voters are "hopeful" about 2022 after using words like "awful, terrible, bad," and "sucked" to describe 2021, according to a new national poll.

Other words in a USA TODAY/Suffolk University survey released on Monday in an open-ended question to describe 2021 in a single word were "chaos, confusing, turmoil," and "disaster, train wreck," and "catastrophe."

People wait on line to get tested for COVID in the Lower East Side on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Only 14% of respondents used positive adjectives to describe the past year.

Asked about the new year, 46% said they’re "hopeful" regarding 2022, with 19% "worried" and 18% "exhausted."

Eight percent said they’re "enthusiastic" about the new year, with 7% "fearful" about 2022.

The USA TODAY/Suffolk University survey was conducted Dec. 27-30, with 1,000 registered voters questioned by telephone. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

