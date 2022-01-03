Americans say 2021 'sucked,' but are optimistic about 2022: Poll
‘Awful’ and ‘terrible’ other words used to describe 2021 in a new national poll
Nearly half of all American voters are "hopeful" about 2022 after using words like "awful, terrible, bad," and "sucked" to describe 2021, according to a new national poll.
Other words in a USA TODAY/Suffolk University survey released on Monday in an open-ended question to describe 2021 in a single word were "chaos, confusing, turmoil," and "disaster, train wreck," and "catastrophe."
Only 14% of respondents used positive adjectives to describe the past year.
Asked about the new year, 46% said they’re "hopeful" regarding 2022, with 19% "worried" and 18% "exhausted."
Eight percent said they’re "enthusiastic" about the new year, with 7% "fearful" about 2022.
The USA TODAY/Suffolk University survey was conducted Dec. 27-30, with 1,000 registered voters questioned by telephone. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.