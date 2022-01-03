Americans say 2021 'sucked,' but are optimistic about 2022: Poll

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nearly half of all American voters are "hopeful" about 2022 after using words like "awful, terrible, bad," and "sucked" to describe 2021, according to a new national poll.

Other words in a USA TODAY/Suffolk University survey released on Monday in an open-ended question to describe 2021 in a single word were "chaos, confusing, turmoil," and "disaster, train wreck," and "catastrophe."

FOX NEWS TAKES A LOOK AT THE BIGGEST CAMPAIGN QUESTIONS OF 2022

Only 14% of respondents used positive adjectives to describe the past year.

Asked about the new year, 46% said they’re "hopeful" regarding 2022, with 19% "worried" and 18% "exhausted."

Eight percent said they’re "enthusiastic" about the new year, with 7% "fearful" about 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The USA TODAY/Suffolk University survey was conducted Dec. 27-30, with 1,000 registered voters questioned by telephone. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.