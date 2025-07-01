Alleged cannibal attempted to eat himself during deportation flight, says Noem

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An alleged cannibal incarcerated by federal agents attempted to eat himself while on a deportation flight, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed during a Tuesday press conference.

Speaking with reporters during a roundtable that included President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Noem said the bizarre incident was relayed to her by U.S. Marshals working with ICE. The purpose of the roundtable was to discuss the new "Alligator Alcatraz" illegal immigrant detainment facility in Florida.

While commenting on the need for increased deportations of dangerous illegals, Noem claimed that an alleged cannibal attempted to eat himself while detained, inflicting wounds on him that necessitated immediate medical attention.

Noem said the incident illustrates how former President Joe Biden "let the worst of the worst come in here."

"The other day, I was talking to some marshals who have been partnering with ICE. They said that they had detained a cannibal and put him on a plane to take him home. And while they had him in his seat, he started to eat himself, and they had to get him off and get him medical attention," said the secretary.

"These are the kind of deranged individuals that are on our streets in America that we're trying to target and get out of our country because they are so deranged they don’t belong here," Noem went on. "They shouldn't be walking the streets with our children, and they shouldn't be living in the communities with our families who just want to… raise their children to grow up and get a job, and to live the American dream."

"We are going after murderers and rapists and traffickers and drug dealers and getting them off the streets and getting them out of this country," she said.

Noem thanked law enforcement and military personnel for helping remove dangerous criminals from the U.S., and urged more governors to follow DeSantis’ lead in partnering with the federal government on immigration enforcement.

"I hope my phone rings off the hook from governors calling and saying, ‘How can we do what Florida just did? How can we do exactly what they did?'" she said.

According to Noem, the Florida illegal immigrant detainment center — "Alligator Alcatraz" — is a "state-of-the-art facility" that will have 3,000 beds and "will allow us to bring individuals across the country that we are bringing in and incarcerating for violating our laws and immediately get them out of the country as soon as we possibly can."

"It's exactly what we need to be perpetuating in other states," added Noem.

DHS, ICE and the U.S. Marshals did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the incident.