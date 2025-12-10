Trump says US seizes massive Venezuelan oil tanker as showdown with Maduro erupts into new phase

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. has seized a Venezuelan oil tanker, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday, marking a sharp escalation in tensions with Caracas.

"We've just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela," Trump said at a White House roundtable. "Large tanker, very large. Largest one ever seized action. And, other things are happening. So you'll be seeing that later. And you'll be talking about that later with some other people."

The move is likely to further strain relations with Nicolás Maduro’s government, which already is subject to extensive U.S. sanctions targeting Venezuela’s oil sector. It comes after U.S. military strikes have targeted alleged narcotraffickers near Venezuela at least 22 times since September, killing 87 people.

The Trump administration is considering launching land strikes on Venezuelan territory in an effort to further ramp up pressure on Maduro, who the U.S. views as the illegitimate leader of Venezuela and the leader of the Cartel de Los Soles drug trafficking cartel.

Trump recently said Maduro's "days are numbered" and refused to rule out a ground operation in the South American country.

"I don’t want to rule in or out. I don’t talk about it," Trump told Politico Tuesday.

Venezuela has some of the largest oil reserves in the world and exports close to 750,000 barrels per day. Around half goes to China, according to Kplr data.

Prior to broad sanctions, Venezuela historically was a major crude-oil supplier for the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

After sanctions on Venezuela’s state oil company Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) in 2019, imports dropped sharply. Limited sanctions relief and occasional licensing, notably for Chevron, allowed some Venezuelan crude to flow again to U.S. refineries in 2024 and 2025.

Trump revoked Chevron's license to purchase oil from Caracas earlier in 2025.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.