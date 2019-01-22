Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells Colbert she gives ‘zero’ f---s about Dem pushback

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, brushed off criticism from establishment Democrats on Monday, saying she gave “zero” f---s about the pushback to her radical push in Congress since she took office in January.

Ocasio-Cortez was interviewed by talk show host Stephen Colbert, who mentioned the resistance she was facing from some within her party to her combative and radically left-wing stances on certain issues such as a Green New Deal and Medicare-for-all.

“Now, congresswoman, for you and other freshmen members of Congress, you're getting a fair amount of pushback, privately and publicly, from more established members of even your own party saying ‘wait your turn, go slow, don't ask for so much so fast right now, you're new, wait your turn for everything and don't make waves,'" Colbert said.

“On a scale from zero to some, how many f---s do you give?” he later asked.

“I think it’s zero,” Ocasio-Cortez responded.

Ocasio-Cortez, who has become something of a media star since she ousted longtime Rep. Joe Crowley in a primary last year, has shot back before at critics from within her party before.

Politico reported this month that parts of the caucus are mounting an operation to bring her into line, and warning her to stop “sniping” inside the tent.

“She needs to decide: Does she want to be an effective legislator or just continue being a Twitter star?” one House Democrat told the outlet. “There’s a difference between being an activist and a lawmaker in Congress.”

That sentiment was echoed by former Sen. Joe Lieberman, who said on Fox Business Network that Ocasio-Cortez should not be the future of the party.

“With all respect,” he told Fox Business’ Neil Cavuto, “I certainly hope she’s not the future and I don’t believe she is.”

But Ocasio-Cortez swiped back with a snarky: “New party, who dis?” (a play on “new phone, who dis?” a meme people use to pretend not to know who a texter is).

As for the Politico article, she tweeted a quote from comic book writer Alan Moore: “None of you understand. I'm not locked up in here with YOU. You're locked up in here with ME.”

She also appeared in a video lending her support to the grassroots Justice Democrats, who backed her longshot bid against Crowley and runs a campaign to oust incumbent Democrats in favor of more liberal replacements.

“There’s a lot of people in the Democratic caucus. When we are courageous enough to puncture the silence on an issue, they will move,” she says.

“You can make 10 years worth of change in one term if you’re not afraid,” she later adds.