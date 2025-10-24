AG James's 'horrible judgement' backing Mamdani puts New Yorkers in 'jeopardy': GOP challenger

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Republican running against New York Democratic attorney general Letitia James took aim at her relationship with socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani in an interview with Fox News Digital, arguing that it puts New York voters in jeopardy.

"That association is not a surprise, because when she first ran for the New York City Council in New York City, she ran on the Working Family Party line because the Democrat party wouldn't endorse her, she's been a supporter of cashless her whole political career," Michael Henry told Fox News Digital about James’s endorsement and association with Mamdani.

James spoke at a rally in front of Mamdani supporters earlier this month, telling the roughly 3,000 people in the crowd after she was indicted for mortgage fraud, "You come for me? You gonna come to all of us!"

Henry told Fox News Digital that James’s closeness to Mamdani, who has been labeled a communist by many, shows she’s "out of touch" and suggests that will be a "problem" for her long term.

"She introduced him on election night, she says it's her brother, she owns him and, you know something she's jeopardizing the people of state of New York because, forget about the fact the kids an anti-semite and a communist he's never had a job he's never showed up five days a week to a real job, I will tell you, when there's a blizzard, you've got to get the sanitation trucks out, when there is a structural collapse, there's serious fire, there is civil unrest and the police are dealing with an uprising, maybe with rioters or some kind of confrontation, does anybody think this kid and his practice smile and his word salad is going to be able to handle those situations?" Henry said.

"He's not a serious person. He's a failed actor."

James, who appeared in federal court on Friday to plead not guilty to mortgage fraud charges, has been a staunch advocate of Mamdani in recent months saying he is "the leader New York City needs" as the socialist candidate appears to hold a commanding lead in the polls to be the city's next mayor.

"She's put the people of the state of New York, all New Yorkers, not political affiliations included, all New Yorkers in jeopardy because of her horrible judgment by embracing this kid," Henry told Fox News Digital.

Henry ran unsuccessfully against James in 2020, but his 45% of the vote was one of the best showings for a Republican in the state in decades.

Henry told Fox News Digital New Yorkers need an "outsider" candidate who has "no fear of Letitia James at all."

Henry explained, "Look, let's be honest, she wakes up every day focused on three things: targeting the President of the United States, weaponizing her office against political opponents, and ignoring the issues that matter most to hardworking families."

"And she's forgotten that the New York state attorney general is the people's lawyer, and it's not the enforcer for the Democrat National Committee."