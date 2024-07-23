After GOP snub, pro-life advocates re-energized by Kamala Harris, who they can label 'extremist'

FIRST ON FOX – Pro-life advocates, quietly despondent about the changes on abortion to the Republican Party platform, are re-energized by the Democrats' new likely nominee-to-be, who many feel they can successfully paint as "the extremist she is" on the issue of abortion.

The politics of abortion have changed since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and sent the issue of abortion access to the states. Democrats seized the moment, blaming former President Trump and his allies for the decision and trying to convince voters that a vote for a Democrat is a vote to restore Roe in some capacity.

Just before the Republican National Convention last week, the RNC softened long-standing GOP language in the party’s platform, removing references to calls for a nationwide ban on abortion to appeal to a broader group of voters.

Pro-life groups were still quick to support the Trump ticket, believing a Republican administration would still be most favorable to their cause of installing more protection for unborn babies and pregnant mothers, despite the changes to the GOP platform.

But a new memo obtained by Fox News Digital reveals that pro-life advocates are ready to coalesce around a new objective – painting Harris as an abortion "extremist" who "can’t name any limits on abortion she supports."

In a memo sent Tuesday to GOP candidates, leadership and officeholders and state leaders from SBA Pro-Life America, one of the leading advocacy groups in the country, SBA claims, "Everyone expected abortion to be a major issue in the 2024 elections, but it now intensifies with Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket."

The memo contrasts President Biden, an Irish Catholic who "could barely utter the word abortion and for decades supported at least some basic limits, such as limits on taxpayer-funded abortions" with Harris, SBA says, "shouts abortion – and has not once voted or voiced support for ANY limits on abortion."

"Harris is so committed to abortion that she can’t see anything else, including the developmental stages of children before birth or the real needs of women," the memo states.

The memo points to then-Sen. Harris, who voted two times against a limit on abortions at 20 weeks with exceptions, "well after science shows unborn babies can feel pain – calling it an ‘immoral’ bill."

"She’s also voted twice against ensuring medical care for babies who survive an abortion attempt," the memo notes.

The memo also references Harris’ time as California attorney general, when she backed legislation that forced pregnancy resource centers to advertise for abortion clinics – which was eventually struck down as unconstitutional at the U.S. Supreme Court.

The memo notes that in 2022, Harris supported closing down pregnancy resource centers which, in lieu of abortions, provide free medical care, baby formula, diapers and other necessities.

Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life, noted in a post on X on Monday that pro-life activists "around the country are more emboldened than any time since Roe to rally and educate Americans about [Harris’] radical record on abortion."

"There is no doubt that there was some disappointment and concern from grassroots pro-life activists over the GOP Platform changes, but with Kamala Harris at the helm there is a renewed enthusiasm among pro-lifers to fight for the unborn this election cycle," one Republican pro-life activist told Fox News Digital.

"Harris is a stooge for Big Abortion, so much so that she even voted against legislation that called for providing health care to babies born alive from failed abortions, making it easier to paint her as the extremist she is," the source said.

Another pro-life activist told Fox that with Harris as the new presidential candidate, it "should force Trump and JD Vance to lean in on this issue" to "show moderates just how radical Kamala is – abortion on demand at any time and for any reason."