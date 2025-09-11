Expand / Collapse search
Terrorism

On 9/11 anniversary, lawmakers warn domestic terrorism now greatest threat

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said, 'We need a country that respects the rule of law and can actually engage in civil discourse. We don't have that right now'

Peter Pinedo By Peter Pinedo Fox News
‘Blood on their hands’: Congress members share worries about growing terrorism on 9/11 anniversary Video

‘Blood on their hands’: Congress members share worries about growing terrorism on 9/11 anniversary

Republican and Democratic members of Congress shared what their greatest concerns are about terrorism on the anniversary of 9/11. (Credit: Nicholas Ballasy for Fox News Digital) 

On the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, members of Congress on both sides of the political aisle expressed that they are most worried about rising domestic terrorism impacting Americans.

Asked whether he was more concerned about domestic or foreign terrorists, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Fox News Digital, "You’ve got to be vigilant on all of it."

Yet, in the wake of the assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, he placed particular blame on the left, saying, "They’ve got blood on their hands on this one, there is no question."

"The repercussions, I think, could be monumental at the ballot box," said Burchett.

24 YEARS AFTER 9/11, A FATHER'S EXTRAORDINARY HEROISM STILL INSPIRES TWO POWERFUL PATHS OF AMERICAN SERVICE

Reps. Chip Roy and Ritchie Torres and New York City 9/11 memorial

Both Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, on the left, and Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., on the right, expressed worry about rising domestic terror threats ahead of the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.  (Getty Images and Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins and Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, responded that "we need a country that respects the rule of law and can actually engage in civil discourse. We don't have that right now. That's a problem."

"We have threats from all around, overseas and here, but you know we got to start respecting the rule of law again or we're not going to have anything left," added Roy.

In the current climate, Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, responded, "I think domestic," adding, "it’s not a matter of if but when."

"You can't let your guard down on either," added Arrington, recalling, "I was in the White House on 9/11 with George W. Bush."

Arrington expressed particular concern about terrorists who were let into the country through the border.

"You also can't allow your border to be wide open where you have people, record numbers of people, on the terrorist watch list over here," he said.

GOP LAWMAKER EXPLAINS UNUSUAL 9/11 EXPERIENCE THAT LED HIM TO ENLIST IN THE MILITARY

Migrants in a line

Multiple members of Congress expressed concern about potential terrorists who entered the U.S. during the Biden administration. Pictured: Immigrants line up at a remote U.S. Border Patrol processing center after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border on Dec. 7, 2023, in Lukeville, Arizona.  (John Moore/Getty Images)

Another Texas Republican, Rep. Troy Nehls, also said he is worried about terrorists let into the country by the Biden administration.

"What we have seen with all the terrorism, with the individuals coming across our southern border for the past four years and preying on innocent victims in our country, killing Laken Riley and everyone else, I mean these individuals coming over here, Tren de Aragua, I consider those terrorists, right? Coming over here and causing harm and impact."

Like Roy, Nehls also lamented violence by "American people against American people with a dissenting point of view."

"We can't have a casual conversation and agree to disagree. We're going to start raising our fists or start pointing guns and start shooting people," said Nehls, adding, "It's gone too far."

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., said that though the international terrorist threat is "still there," he believes "we do have an increased domestic problem because we've lost our moorings a little bit spiritually."

"A lot of folks don’t have hope or purpose, a spiritual hope or purpose. And then you have all this demonization and people get caught up in it. You get caught up in your own little websites. Social media, your own cable, and then these guys feed on anger," he said.

TRUMP RELEASES OVAL OFFICE MESSAGE ON CHARLIE KIRK'S ASSASSINATION: 'HE'S A MARTYR FOR TRUTH AND FREEDOM'

Reactions after the shooting of Charlie Kirk at a college.

Joseph Vogl stands outside Timpanogos Regional Hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah, after the shooting of Charlie Kirk.  (Alex Goodlett/AP Photo)

Democrats, too, said they are extremely worried about domestic terrorist threats.

"Domestic terrorism keeps me up at night," said Rep. André Carson, D-Ind. 

"I want to work with my Republican colleagues and the law enforcement community and activists and people of goodwill in keeping our community safe," he added.

Rep. Ritchie Torres, R-N.Y., said, "I worry in the age of social media, I think we're witnessing the rise of violent extremism and domestic terrorism both at home and abroad."

Torres added that "the safety of public figures can no longer be taken for granted."

"I have lost an incentive to do public events without extensive safety precautions," he shared, adding, "I suspect that anxiety is weighing heavily on every member of Congress."

Peter Pinedo is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

