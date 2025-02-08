5-figure ad buy urges states to crack down as China floods market with illicit vapes: 'Trump was right'

Expand / Collapse search
By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
FDA has ‘not done its job’ when it comes to e-cigs, vaping: Tony Abboud Video

FDA has ‘not done its job’ when it comes to e-cigs, vaping: Tony Abboud

Vapor Technology Association’s Tony Abboud shares his concerns over illegal e-cigarette sales and vaping among young Americans.

FIRST ON FOX: The Protecting America Initiative (PAI), a Trump-aligned anti-CCP group, has launched a five-figure ad encouraging states to crack down against what they call illicit Chinese vapes in order to counter the communist country’s growing influence in the United States.

"It's hip, it’s cool, but look closely on the box," the new ad from PAI, which describes itself as a coalition of concerned public policy experts dedicated to combating China’s influence, starts out. 

"It says, right there, made in China. New data shows the market is being flooded with unregulated e-cigarettes. Most vape products are made in China, and they're not always regulated. They're getting these products from China, where they can be tainted with God knows what. It's been a struggle to keep illegal e-cigarettes from reaching young people."

PAI says the ad is meant to remind viewers that "Trump in 2019 was right about the dangers of illicit Chinese vapes and of Biden’s failure to protect Americans from these unregulated illicit products."

VAPING ADVOCATE WARNS DEM CRACKDOWN ON 'COMMON SENSE' TOBACCO ALTERNATIVES COULD BACKFIRE IN SWING STATES

Xi Jinping and Donald Trump

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left and President Donald Trump. (Pedro Pardo - Pool/Getty Images | Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"You watch prohibition, you look at, you know, with the alcohol, if you don't give it to them, it's going to come here illegally. But instead of legitimate companies, good companies, making something that's safe, they're going to be selling stuff on a street corner that could be horrible," Trump is quoted as saying in the ad. 

The ad will run on digital platforms in targeted markets across the country.

TRUMP ADMIN'S FDA WITHDRAWS PROPOSED FEDERAL RULE TO BAN MENTHOL CIGARETTES

Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Bangkok on Nov. 19, 2022. (Ju Peng/Xinhua via Getty Images)

"Despite the warnings, Biden failed and China won," the ad states. "Trump predicted this."

"States are taking action against illicit Chinese vapes. More state leaders can act now to fight with Trump against illicit Chinese vapes."

Donald Trump smiles in a navy suit and red tie

Then-former President Donald Trump arrives at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Although the rate of youth smoking cigarettes is now at an all-time low, according to the CDC, youth usage of Chinese vapes has increased dramatically since 2020.
 

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

