2022 battle: Top Senate Democratic super PAC tops GOP rival in April-June fundraising

FIRST ON FOX: The Senate Majority PAC, the top outside group that works to elect and re-elect Democratic senators, says it experienced a surge in contributions in June as it topped its Republican rival in the latest fundraising quarterly reports.

The Senate Majority PAC reports that brought in $48.8 million in the April-June second quarter of 2022 fundraising, which includes $29 million raked in during June, which it says is its largest monthly haul so far this cycle. The group, which is aligned with Senate Majority Leader Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY), shared its fundraising figures first with Fox News on Monday.

The haul by the Democratic super PAC tops by more than $11 million the $37.6 million raised by the Senate Leadership Fund, the leading super PAC backing Senate Republicans and aligned with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky). The Senate Leadership Fund reported $104.8 million cash on hand as of the end of June. Senate Majority PAC has yet to announce the amount of money in their coffers

Highlighting its grassroots appeal, Senate Majority PAC said it received 47,600 donations the past three months from contributors who gave $100 or less, with the average online donation at $34.

"Senate Majority PAC has the wind at our back as we head into November, and this quarter’s $48 million boost gives us the resources and momentum we need to flood the zone and keep the GOP on its heels," the group's president, JB Poersch, told Fox News in a statement.

And he argued that "meanwhile, Mitch McConnell and his right-wing allies are shelling out unprecedented sums to throw a lifeline to a clown car of flawed Republican candidates who are deeply out of step with the American people and are being massively outraised by Democrats."

The surge in Senate Majority PAC fundraising in June comes in the wake of multiple mass shootings and the move last month by the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, which sent the battle over legalized abortion back to the states.

With Democrats facing historical headwinds — the party that wins the White House traditionally suffers congressional setbacks in the ensuing midterm elections — and an extremely unfavorable political climate fueled by record inflation and President Biden’s plunging poll numbers, Republicans are optimistic about winning back the Senate.

But Democrats, pointing to the issues of gun violence and abortion, see an energized electorate that will help them defy the overall difficult climate on the campaign trail.

The Senate Majority PAC’s topping of the Senate Leadership Fund in the latest reports comes as Democratic incumbents or candidates in some crucial battleground states races dramatically outpaced their GOP counterparts. These key states include Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

The Senate is currently split 50/50 between the two major parties, but the Democrats control the majority thanks to the tie breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris, through her Constitutional role as president of the Senate. That means Republicans need a net gain of just one seat to win back the majority they lost when they were swept in Georgia’s twin Jan. 5, 2021 Senate runoff elections.

Senate Majority PAC has reserved an initial $106 million to reserve TV ad time to run commercials during the autumn months leading up to November’s midterms. And last month the group said they had reserved $38 million to reserve ad time to run spots during the summer months.