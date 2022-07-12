Democrats’ House re-election arm hauls in record $40.7 million in fundraising the past three months

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE - As it builds resources for a bruising battle to hold on to its narrow House of Representatives majority in November’s midterms, the House Democrats’ re-election committee is spotlighting a record-breaking haul in the April-June second quarter of 2022 fundraising.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) reports bringing in $40.7 million the past three months, including $17 million in June along, according to figures shared first with Fox News on Wednesday. The committee says the haul the past three months was their largest election year second quarter fundraising ever.

The DCCC narrowly edged the rival National Republican Congressional Committee in June fundraising. The NRCC reported Tuesday night that it brought in $16.5 million last month.

Officials with the DCCC say that following multiple mass shootings and the move last month by the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion, "our donors acted swiftly to reject" what they called "the divisive and cruel politics House Republicans are selling." The DCCC highlights that they received $9 million in grassroots donations in June.

The DCCC said that it entered July debt-free with a formidable $121.5 million cash on hand, $27.4 million more than at the same point in the last election cycle. And the DCCC's cash on hand topped the NRCC, which reported $109 million in its coffers at the end of last month.

While the GOP lost control of the White House and the Senate majority in the 2020 elections, House Republicans defied expectations and took a big bite out of the Democrats’ control of the chamber. Republicans need a net gain of just five seats in November’s contests in the 435-member chamber to regain the majority they lost in the 2018 midterms.

With Democrats facing historical headwinds — the party that wins the White House traditionally loses roughly 25 House seats in the ensuing midterms — and an extremely unfavorable political climate fueled by record inflation and President Biden’s plunging poll numbers, Republicans are confident they’ll win back the chamber.

But Democrats, pointing to the issues of gun violence and abortion, see an energized electorate that will help them defy the current expectations by political prognosticators.

The DCCC pointed to the House passage of a bipartisan gun safety bill and the reaffirmation by House Democrats to fight for accessible reproductive rights and emphasized that "the stakes couldn’t be higher: voters can see that and are donating in record force to support Democrats."

DCCC chair Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, in statement to Fox News, argued that "Democrats continue to prove they are fighting for the people while Republicans consume themselves with dangerous extremism that puts lives at risk."

And the New York Democrat stressed that "voters are angry, energized, and ready to rally behind Democrats as we fight against the extremist MAGA agenda in this consequential election."