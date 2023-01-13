Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

2 Kentucky organizations funded $2.3M in support of school safety, mental health

KY bill will help protect students, teachers, parents of the community

Associated Press
A federal agency will provide more than $2.3 million to two Kentucky organizations to support school safety and mental health, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell said.

The Department of Health and Human Services is awarding more than $2 million to the Kentucky Educational Development Finance Corporation in Ashland and $250,000 to Seven Counties Services Inc., based in Louisville, the senator announced Thursday. Both grants will fund mental health support and early intervention programs in Kentucky schools.

Funding for the grants comes from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which McConnell — as the Senate's top-ranking Republican — helped lead to Senate passage last year.

TIKTOK, META SUED BY SEATTLE SCHOOL DISTRICT FOR ALLEGEDLY WREAKING MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS AMONG STUDENTS

Two organizations in Kentucky were funding 2.3 million to help support mental health and provide better school safety. This funding will help protect the people of the community.

McConnell said the funding will provide "much-needed mental health infrastructure in our schools."

"The American people do not have to choose between safer schools and the Constitution, and the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act proves it," McConnell said. "This bill increases school safety, helps troubled kids and protects Kentucky’s teachers and students."

