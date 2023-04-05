National Beer Day: 5 fascinating facts about the beloved brew

Beer, a beverage cherished across the globe, holds a special place in the hearts of many.

National Beer Day is all about honoring the freedom Americans have to enjoy it.

During the time of Prohibition, consuming beer could be considered a dangerous pursuit because the Constitution banned the sale of alcohol, and officials raided businesses that provided customers with a taste.

Read on to find out more interesting beer-related facts as we commemorate National Beer Day.

1. The first National Beer Day started in 2009

Over the years, National Beer Day has transformed from a quirky tradition into a viral sensation that adults of all different demographics love to celebrate.

However, the holiday is very new by today's standards. The first celebration of National Beer Day took place in April 2009, after local Virginia resident Justin Smith started the day to honor the signing of the Cullen-Harrison Act.

The day became a popular trend after Smith and his friends started a Facebook group encouraging other people to honor the day by drinking their favorite beer while partying.

Beer companies and producers from all around the world now recognize and promote the day to many of their customers. In 2017, the governor of Virginia officially recognized the holiday.

2. FDR inspired National Beer Day

During the Prohibition era in the United States, the selling of beer was outlawed, and the passage of the Volstead Act forbade the production of liquors that contained more than 0.5 percent of alcohol.

However, in 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed into law the Cullen-Harrison Act, which significantly raised the alcohol threshold and led to the legalization of mild beer production.

Mild beers such as Bud Light, Budweiser and other brands have gone to become one of America's favorite pastime beverages.

3. Americans really love beer (a lot!)

The United States, for decades, has been a leading and innovative environment for beer manufacturers and a great place to live for beer lovers.

Americans overwhelmingly favor beer as their favorite form of alcohol.

The affordability and wide array of flavors have distinguished beer as a staple household favorite in America.

Moreover, the United States has the second-largest beer market in the world and is one of the top beer consumers per capita in the world.

4. You can get a beer at some McDonald's locations

Many people may think of hamburgers, fries and Happy Meals when they think of McDonald's in the United States, but the American-based fast-food chain serves customers beer in nearly a dozen other countries, including France, Germany, South Korea and Portugal.

The first McDonald's chain restaurant to serve beer was founded in 1971 in Germany.

This initiative resonated with locals accustomed to beer's popularity in social settings.

5. Beer is one of the world's oldest alcoholic drinks

Beer's rich heritage spans millennia, tracing its origins to ancient civilizations such as Mesopotamia and ancient Egypt.

Serving as a cultural cornerstone, beer not only tantalized the taste buds but also played an important role in commerce and social settings.

For those who observe National Beer Day, raise a glass in appreciation of this popular beverage, recognizing its enduring legacy in connecting people across cultures and generations.

Phillip Nieto contributed reporting.